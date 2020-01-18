Ending the year looking at a child’s smile is what it’s all about.
Thank you Wild Adventures Theme Park for being a major contributor. Thank you St. John AME Baptist Church and the Kemet Universal family.
This is our 28th year doing our best to have a positive impact in the community and specifically District 3. We just couldn’t do what we do without help from businesses, volunteers, friends and family. We cannot thank them all enough.
Everyone be safe and see you next year.
Brother Eddie Koonce and the Kemet Universal Family
