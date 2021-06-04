Like many Americans who follow the news, I was dismayed when I learned the U.S. Senate failed to pass a bill which would create a special committee to investigate the January 6, 2021 invasion of the U.S. Capitol.
What is there to fear from such a thorough probe?
It seems to me that 44 (plus or minus) Republican senators are wary of pursuing the truth. How come? These pusillanimous officials appear hellbent on emulating the fictional Don Quixote in mounting a joust against a mythical windmill who might indicate somehow that an investigation of the insurrection which besmirched the U.S. Capitol is warranted.
Over 400 persons have been arrested and six persons are deceased. Many more remain at large. And many, many vexing questions remain.
Puh-leeze!
In my opinion, this band of merry men – the 44 or so Republican senators – are destined to learn the lesson that Don Quixote and his trusty steed learned the hard way in Cervantes' timeless novel of fruitless pursuits of dubious origins. And that lesson is this: the windmill always wins.
Ken Klanicki, Valdosta
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.