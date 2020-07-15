An important national election is fast approaching – as if none of us knew – and I’ve decided to do what I’ve made it a point not ever to do in print: Make a prediction. So, dear readers, fasten your seatbelt; it’s gonna be a bumpy ride.
President Donald J. Trump, who surprised the whole world four years ago, will win the popular vote in 2020. But here’s where the ground seems a bit shaky under my feet.
Mr. Trump will lose in the Electoral College! Not by much, mind you, but a candidate only needs to lose by a single vote in the antiquarian Electoral College to finish second. Then we’ll see how the voters react.
As Donald Trump often says, “We’ll just have to wait and see.”
And that quotation, which the president has said dozens of times, is one characteristic on which all of us, friend or foe, can agree: The man has a way with words.
Ken Klanicki
Valdosta
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.