To all the pundits-in-waiting-out-there: It's all over but the shouting! Or is it? Not exactly. Not with President Donald Trump and his facilitators on a tear.
Maybe I should rephrase that well-known cliche. Try this on for size: It's all over but the pouting! (Kindly excuse the poetic license.)
Surely we've all seen the president pout, arms folded across his chest, upper eyelids lowered to half-mast, corners of his mouth turned down, head tilted slightly back. As singer/songwriter Carly Simon stated so well in her Billboard Top 40 hit from the '70s titled "Nobody Does It Better." Then again, Mr. Trump's has had loads of practice.
But that doesn't explain why his current rampage to uncover fraud and cheating in the national election seems destined to tarnish the legacy of his current tenure in The White House.
He seems to have lots of cheerleaders – Sen. Lindsey Graham, Sen. Ted Cruz, Sen. Mitch McConnell, to name a few – in his Don-Quixote-like joust with phantom "windmills," in this case, illegal votes.
Clue to President Trump and his allies: the windmill always wins!
When, indeed, this fiasco comes to an inglorious end, will we have heard the last of Donald J. Trump? I think not.
So to my pundit-in-waiting amigos, is The Donald going to run again in 2024 – possibly under the banner of a third party? Having learned from successful contestants on "Jeopardy" over the years, the winning strategy is answering a question with another question. So here goes: Does a bear (bleep) in the woods?
Ken Klanicki, Valdosta
