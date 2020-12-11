The late and renowned Welsh poet Dylan Thomas is best remembered for his poem “Do not go Quietly into that Good Night” in which he implored his gravely ill father to fight with all his might and energy against the inevitability of death.
In those ageless lines, he beseeched his dying father to resist with rage and defiance the finality of his fate.
One can only wonder if Pres. Donald J. Trump has been inspired by this poem (knowing his disdain for reading).
Many voters — voters of all political stripes — are wondering if Pres. Trump will go quietly into that good night, in 2020.
By pressing forward in his Don Quixote-like quest to reverse the outcome of the national election results of this year, he’s surely risking the legacy — positive or negative — of his four years in The White House.
Hint to the President: the windmill always wins.
Ken Klanicki
Valdosta
