Dear Incoming Class of 2020,
All the banal clichés are true. College is a chance to find yourself. It’s an opportunity to ponder the meaning of life and have thought-provoking conversations with your roommates and professors.
It’s a time of innovation – including making grilled cheese sandwiches in your dorm with nothing but an iron and “fresh” ingredients. It’s a moment to spread your wings and fly. I told you, all the clichés apply.
Under normal circumstances college is hard enough. You’re selecting a major, then probably a second major. For some of you, you’ll meet the love of your life.
For others, you’ll establish friendships that will last a lifetime. All of us at Blazer Nation yearn to provide you with the “college experience.”
The past few months have probably been the most challenging times you’ve faced. Many of you lost your jobs, missed an in-person graduation and were stuck inside with family for months. Nevertheless, don’t let coronavirus alter your enthusiasm for college.
Yes, you will have to wear a mask. Yes, you shouldn’t attend parties until the wee hours of the morning (also, you shouldn’t do this when coronavirus ends). Yes, you may forgo sporting events.
But, by enduring these challenges, you will truly discover what it means to be a college student. Sacrifice.
Let these adversities harden your desire and not temper your passion. From one new Blazer to another, keep calm and carry on!
Welcome to VSU!
Zachary A. Karazsia, Ph.D., VSU assistant professor
