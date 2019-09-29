This country has been a place of refuge for those who were persecuted for their religious beliefs in England and other countries. Our forefathers shaped this nation to ensure religious freedom.
For this reason, we do not hold up one religion as better or more worthy than another. And because of this religious freedom, Valdosta boasts hundreds of places of worship.
We are free to worship as we are called to because the founding fathers sought to separate religion from the act of governing. This, of course, is challenging because our religious beliefs inform our actions in daily life.
But this separation is a necessary part of our religious freedom. And this separation does not infringe on our ability to worship and practice our religious beliefs.
The Quakers denounced slavery and believed it should be abolished. While their religion informed their beliefs, the Quakers used the channels afforded all citizens to act on their beliefs. They petitioned their representatives, held meetings and many participated in the underground railroad.
Yet creating a place where all people can worship freely without fear of persecution requires that everyone accept that we may not share the same beliefs. We come together as a people who expect our government to treat us as equals in all regards.
We would not stand for a portion of our taxes going to any one house of worship or even a group of churches. Separating taxpayer-funded institutions from houses of worship is one way that religious freedom is maintained. Separation not only guards against the establishment of a state or city religion but allows our governing bodies to treat all of its citizens equally.
I grew up in a town that was mainly Jewish. We had holidays on both the Jewish and Christian holy days. My school sought to include the students from both religions in all events, and in this way, the whole community felt welcomed in the school.
I had both Christian and Jewish friends. As far as we were concerned, we were the same, we just worshiped on different days of the week.
Making school events open to everyone in our community is not overly complex to bring into practice. In my school, Christians were never asked to take part in Jewish prayer and the Jews weren’t told to pray to Jesus. This is all we need to do to make our school events welcoming to all our students and their families.
Karen Noll, Valdosta
