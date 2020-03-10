JONES: Honoring MLK, Willie Simmons

Martin Luther King Jr. Days was recently observed in the North Florida area.
There were parades, college bands, choirs that sang and made a joyful noise remembering the day of Dr. MLK.
Willie Simmons, Florida A&M head football coach, talked about being humble and how he made it to where he is today.
Doug Jones is a resident of Valdosta and former disc jockey at WMNX WANM, Tallahassee, Fla. The station played country western music before becoming a black station in the early 1980s.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.