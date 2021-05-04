On behalf of the State Bar of Georgia, I am writing to extend congratulations to attorney Jeremy K. Baker of Coleman Talley LLP in Valdosta on his appointment and installation as judge for the Valdosta Municipal Court.
Judge Baker brings nearly 10 years of legal experience to the Municipal Court bench, including prior service as senior assistant district attorney for the Southern Judicial Circuit and private practice in the areas of municipal law, creditors’ rights and litigation.
By accepting this position, Judge Baker demonstrates his continued commitment to serving the public and the justice system. We wish him well in this new capacity of judicial leadership.
Dawn M. Jones
President, State Bar of Georgia
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.