The DMV has been sending out letters to those who got their licenses last month, stating they must now take their driving test or their license will be revoked under order of the governor, who now says this was “always the plan” despite stating the opposite prior.
Now, he has put a time limit on citizens who received their licenses online to avoid the coronavirus, to come in during a global pandemic, during riots and looting, to risk their lives and health (and those of the DMV staff who must sit with potential infected for an extended time) in order to keep the license they’ve already been using for the past month with no issue.
If Kemp feels licensed drivers need to be tested first, he simply should have never given out licenses to begin with. But he did, and now he says it’s take-backsies time. Sorry, no refunds.
Certain individuals may be allowed to downgrade their license, but will everyone be refunded the fees they paid to upgrade? Unlikely.
And those who are unable or unwilling to take the test out of fear for their health and lives? Do they get nothing at all?
What happens if someone who would have waited to take their test until the dangers pass is forced to come in early, and they catch the coronavirus?
If they die or spread it and further deaths ensue, who, if anyone, will be compensated for the loss of life that occurred? Lives lost can’t be replaced.
I say what’s done is done. This situation is a mess, but it’s better to simply let the new drivers be.
The small risk new drivers pose on the road is not worth the hazards of this so-called “solution.”
Ethan Johnson, Quitman
