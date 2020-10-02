To Our Valued Community,
The Garden Club of Valdosta would like to update you on the present state of The Crescent and its facilities.
During the COVID virus, The Crescent has been closed for tours and normal business. We have rented areas for small weddings as long as COVID restrictions were strictly followed.
Our chapel, the arbor and the front porch to the main house have been used. The inside of the house and the reception hall have seen much less activity. These two buildings represent a major source of income for The Garden Center.
The Garden Center had to cancel its annual fundraiser, the Antiques and More Show. This would have been our 60th celebration. Furthermore, all sources of tourism money have gone away as well. However, our upkeep and maintenance has continued.
During this epidemic, we have had to do major maintenance jobs on all four of our historic buildings. All four buildings had to have new roofs. This was mandated by our insurance company. Two new AC units had to be installed in the main house.
The chapel and the kindergarten building are in the process of having wood replaced and will be painted on the inside. This is in addition to our normal maintenance and upkeep. Also, due to reasons beyond our control, our insurance has skyrocketed.
We have always strived to be good stewards of the money that the community has so graciously donated to us through the years. To date, we have managed to pay for all of the above. However, as income is much harder to come by, we are seeing our money go out much faster than it is coming in.
We are constantly looking for ways to raise funds. We have several events coming up after the first of the year that we hope will be a delight to the community as well as increase our coffers. These events will be conducted with the mandates for COVID in place at that time.
We will be getting information out on these events in the very near future. We also hope to open The Crescent back up for tours on a regular basis in January. We are currently at work on how we will conduct Christmas tours this year. Look for this exciting news very soon.
Thank you for your continued support. We are a 501c3 organization. All of the funds raised go to support and maintain all of this property. If you would like to help with this endeavor, please mail contributions to: The Garden Center, Inc., P O Box 2423, Valdosta, Ga 31604. Or, you may go to our webpage: thecrescentatvaldosta.com. There is a secure link on that page to donate.
Help us to keep The Crescent the icon of the Greater Lowndes Valdosta area.
Rita Hightower, The Garden Center of Valdosta, Inc.
