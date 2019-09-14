Recently, 9/11 marked a date that will “Live in infamy!”
I believe that God allows some things to happen to remind us that we are dependent on Him.
On 9/11/2001, all people throughout this country and abroad were in mourning and disbelief due to an egregious act that destroyed iconic buildings and killed thousands of innocent people. This was a time when the world was polarized in prayer for those who lost their lives, as well as their families and friends.
On the other hand, we have a disgruntled. person, or persons, or group, breathing fire because prayer is being uttered prior to sports activities. The article is listed in The Valdosta Daily Times on 9-11-19.
It is no coincidence that the anti-Christs are trying to make a statement. They want to eradicate God and prayer from society, irrespective of where and when it is uttered. And if we don’t pull together, the agitators will have their cake while gluttonously devouring it concurrently.
We, as people who have respect for God and His preeminence, must fight to keep prayer alive.
If the Constitution doesn’t have our backs, then we lobby to have amendments made. We must not allow the weary and wicked few to tear down our tradition. The group that carried their concerns for prayer to the board of education should be commended and supported during the next meeting.
Moreover, I strongly feel that if I’m expected to remove my hat and stand attentively when the U.S. flag is raised at sporting events, and if I’m to be solely, and I do mean solely, committed to the significance of the words of the “Star Spangled Banner,” then, I too should be able to revere God through prayer to watch over participants at sporting events and elsewhere.
If not, I’m considering refraining from the patriotic duties.
Joseph J. Hayes Sr.,
Valdosta
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.