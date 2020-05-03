This letter is not about Democrats or Republicans, but about truth, dignity, right and common sense, as opposed to dishonesty, disgracefulness, wrong doing and nonsense.
In view of the most notable impeachment, although illegitimately acquitted, I sincerely believed that Donald Duck and his brood of goofy followers would’ve relented in their prolific trail of quacks and utter mis-leadership. To the contrary, things reverted to abnormal.
Donald remounted on his farm wagon to continue on the road sowing seeds of insult, deception, arrogance, defiance and vindictiveness. And guess what? All the naive and insecure ducklings are persuaded (more accurately threatened), to go along with the program. This program was followed for security reasons.
In this case, job security was on the line. During the House inquiry, the repugnant party echoed loudly that a “quid pro quo” didn’t exist during the hearings in spite of insurmountable evidence.
The repugnant party refused to handle the truth, closed their eyes to the obvious, and come hell or high water, chose to wallow in the duck poop and fling the stench-laden propaganda to the opposite side of the barn-yard fence.
Moreover, we have a person who holds the highest office in the land, this must be said once again; we have a man who holds the highest office in the land who has no morals, lies consistently, never apologizes for insults against others, believes communist leaders over his own security and intelligence organizations, has no respect for others, especially women and minorities, and hails himself as doing more for the U.S. and mankind than “God.” He said it.
To all who revere this man who rules his little McDonald farm for his own personal gain and glory as a hero and great leader, take a look around and use common sense and realize that a greater deity may be upset and is seeking our urgent attention.
Joseph J. Hayes Sr., Valdosta
