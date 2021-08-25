I wish to thank The Valdosta Daily Times and its editor for urging writers to come out of hibernation and contribute their thoughts to the Valdosta/Lowndes County community. We are each other’s keeper and I am soliciting all to express his/her views on current events so that we can get a better handle on things surrounding COVID-19.
This, I believe can be accomplished by vaccinating, wearing masks and practicing social distancing. Once this letter is absorbed, my intention is to have provided a parallel to support the aforementioned narrative.
Rules and regulations have always been imposed by governmental officials and others in the professional arena. They are designed to protect and ensure our well-being.
Therefore, pressing for vaccination and masks to combat COVID-19 and its variants is no surprise or exception. But, as with most rules and regs, some will comply while others defy. Refusing to adhere to the protocol surrounding the pandemic jeopardizes oneself as well as the lives of others.
I can recall as far back as grade school when all students and children at home were given chicken pox, measles, mumps and polio vaccines. Whether there was a mandate to vaccinate, I don’t know. Were our constitutional rights infringed upon? I have no idea.
What I do know is that I personally felt that our health was the primary reason for the vaccines to be administered. Being defiant and stubborn would not have hindered the viruses from doing what they do. They will wreak havoc on one’s body regardless of political affiliation, age, social status, racial identity or gender.
I’m being somewhat redundant but COVID-19 and its variants will “do what it will do.” And it is downright idiotic to downplay this pandemic, especially in view of all the lives that have been lost since the inception of COVID-19.
Attitudes toward the virus, by many people, personify an unfortunate parallel to the words of a song labeled “It takes a fool to learn that love don’t love nobody” to make it more clear, the virus don’t love nobody; it will attack “everybody!” So, as Mr. T. says, “don’t be a fool, fool!”
Valdosta and Lowndes County must move beyond the 28% of reported vaccination rate and wear masks as a side dish until the medical experts and professionals decree it’s OK to go back to normal.
We must be vigilant doing what we need to do to get normalcy. We can’t let COVID-19 defeat us! We are “Winnersville!”
And while we can’t mutate, we can vaccinate.
And vaccinate we must, we must.
The “grim reaper” will hate you for it!
Joseph J. Hayes Sr.
Valdosta
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.