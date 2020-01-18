Valdosta Toys for Tots would like to say thank you to everyone who participated in the 2019 campaign. It was a very successful year. Valdosta Toys for Tots was able to give toys to 4,100 needy children in the Lowndes, Echols, and Clinch counties who otherwise may not have been able to celebrate Christmas.
This year, the campaign got off to a slow start because of personal issues in my family. With the help of volunteers from the Valdosta Elks Lodge and friends and family, the campaign was able to finish even better than last year. The campaign runs from Oct. 1 through Dec. 24.
Families are encouraged to apply online at www.toysfortots.org where they can fill out an application to apply for toys for children under the age of 14 beginning Oct. 1. They are asked to list the wants and interests of their children. Families are then sent an email letting them know if they have been approved.
With the approval email comes a date of when they will be able to pick up their toys. Toys are pulled based on what is in inventory at the time of the application and placed in a black garbage bag so that when they are picked up the children can’t see what is in the bag.
Parents are then able to take the gifts home and wrap them. Toys for Tots cannot spend over $30 for a toy.
Valdosta Toys for Tots starts contacting businesses in October to place collection boxes where new, unwrapped toys can be donated. With your help, these toys can go to needy children. All donations of toys and money are kept in the three counties — Lowndes, Echols and Clinch.
Besides working with families, Valdosta Toys for Tots works with the school system and many other charities and organizations.
None of this is possible without the help of the public. You made a donation so that children are not forgotten at Christmas. Whether you went to PetSmart and bought a stuffed animal and donated it, dropped off a toy at one of the many collection boxes around town, donated a toy at the Steeda Car Show, rode in the “Christmas in July” motorcycle ride or even made a monetary donation to Victor Mobley or to the Toys for Tots Foundation, thank you for your support. It was very much appreciated.
Lisa A. Hayden of Naylor is the coordinator for Valdosta Toys for Tots.
