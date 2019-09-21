I think today’s politicians read the following advertisement: Wanted – Politicians, city, county, state or federal; gender, age, not important but must possess: Inability to have original thoughts but must be willing to listen and agree with any thoughts of others. Must maintain thoughtful and compassionate composure. Must cultivate self-denial attitude, as “I did not do it, would not do it, never done it, will not ever do it, but if I did, it was someone else’s fault.” Must never answer a question. Talk of your accomplishments, your constituents.
Do not ever be interrupted; just keep looking at camera while raising your volume as needed. (Nor ban manners, it’s a career move.) Must be able to learn new political way of thinking, as there are no vacations, there are workshops. Think seminars and meetings that have to be at a Marriott or Jekyll Island or if you want to go overseas, catch the first free thing smoking.
Last, but most important, you work to be elected then it’s a career. And you can rest, pay isn’t bad either.
Jesse J. Hamilton,
Nashville
