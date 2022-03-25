As local tree farmers, nothing is more important than being able to protect, and be good stewards of the land you are entrusted with.
We are strongly opposed to HB 1150 which repeals and replaces protections for family farmers that have existed for more than three decades.
The proposed bill exposes Georgia's farms to frivolous nuisance claims and infringes on private property rights. Small family farms are disappearing at a rapid rate and this bill would only worsen that decline.
HB 1150 is designed to protect disruptive corporate newcomers such as feedlots and slaughterhouses, while those who have worked the land for generations lose protection.
Vote No on HB 1150.
Rick and Martha Griffis, Lake Park (Aurora Woodland Farm Company)
