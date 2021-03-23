As members of the coalition that filed the ethics complaint against Mayor Matheson, we’d like to express how troubling we find this entire process.
As the only means to file a formal complaint against elected officials in Valdosta, the process is dubious and fraught with “ethical” problems of its own. For example, and no disrespect to Mr. Tunison or Mr. Jefferson who are fine citizens, allowing the mayor to choose one of the three ethics committee members when the complaint is filed against the mayor, is similar to allowing a defendant on trial to choose the jury members in that trial.
The same can be said for allowing council members to choose the second member of the committee, particularly in the event an ethics complaint is leveled at one of the council members at some point in the future? With this logic in mind, shouldn’t it be the case that the parties that filed the complaint also get to choose who they would like to be on the three member ethics committee?
This brings us to the present. Now after weeks of waiting, the two identified committee members have expressed difficulty finding a third member. Eventually identified last week, that third member (Mr. McLane) has now withdrawn their name from the process and the process is now stalled.
There is also no existing policy articulated in the code of ethics to outline what should happen next. With that in mind, and given the ethical flaws in this process, and given the mayor got to choose “his” ethics committee member, we the complainants would like to suggest any of the following Valdostans as a replacement for Mr. McLane. Those names are Deidre Powell, Karla Walker, Leticia Bradley and Roy Copeland.
Mark Patrick George,
Mary Turner Project; Dr. Bruce Francis,
Concerned Clergies of Valdosta
