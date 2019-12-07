This letter is long past due. Mr. Stanley Way is a usually quick to counter the biases printed with facts.
I am still waiting for you to print a correction to your latest one. Very large letters and bold saying Sondland said there was a Quid Pro Quo.
Obviously, you don’t care to listen when Mr. Sondland was cross examined. When asked what Trump told him, he said, “I want nothing, no Quid Pro Quo.” I could presume you are an axe murderer and the whole Valdosta Daily Times office is full of thieves but it wouldn’t stand up in a court of law.
I figure you should have a big, bold front page retraction on the front page say what the President told Mr. Sondland.
You might also mention about the Democrat congressman in Utah calling off the boycott of Mr. Sondland’s wife’s hotel after he said there was a quid pro quo. Sounds like witness intimidation but hey, he’s a Democrat so it’s all right. Do the right thing for a change.
Paul W. Gates Jr.,
Barney
