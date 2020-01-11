Your editorial on Jan. 4 espousing the First Amendment and how the freedom of the press keeps a check on an overreaching government was good. However, you should always mention at the same time that the Second Amendment, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, allows you to keep your press freedom.
Look at any country run by a dictator. The first thing they do is disarm the people saying the government will protect them.
The news media is all gung ho until they start making comments about what the government is doing wrong. The next thing you know your journalists are being killed and the media outlets are taken over. Now the only press freedom you have is saying what the government tells you what to say.
So enjoy your freedom but remember what allows you to keep that freedom.
Paul W. Gates, Jr.,
Barney
