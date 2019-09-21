The type of letter sent by the Freedom From Religion Foundation to Warren Turner is a tactic the foundation has used numerous times. There are glaring errors in their position. As one who has had a 43-year personal relationship with God that has included literally thousands of hours one-on-one with Him, I think it is necessary to respond to their points.
First, the issue of church/state separation is moot in light of the facts. God created the earth. He owns it. The oxygen we inhale thousands of times each day is a provision of Almighty God. Separating Him from the affairs of the earth is a non-starter.
Second, the Freedom From Religion Foundation does not consider the history of the United States. The Declaration of Independence includes these words, “… all Men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable Rights …”
It is unlikely the framers of the Constitution were unaware of the acknowledgment of God in the Declaration of Independence. Further, it is unlikely the framers intent was to expunge God from the affairs of state which the Freedom From Religion Foundation and other like-minded groups insist is proper.
The experience of the framers provides important context for the words of the First Amendment. In essence, the King of England was head of state, commander-in-chief of the armed forces and head of the church. Subjects of the king were taxed to support the church. The framers of the Constitution separated the church from the head of state (along with the taxation). They did not expunge God from public affairs.
Third, the Foundation’s position is inane in light of the truth. About half a dozen times I have stood on a beach on the east coast of Florida and watched the sun rise. Beholding the dawn of a new day with a breathtaking experience.
Each time I stood a few minutes in silent reverence before God, the One responsible for creating such a sight. Could the Army Corps of Engineers create such a view? Could an excavation business create anything as vast and magnificent as the Grand Canyon?
It is impossible for human beings to create such sights. Yet, the Foundation and like-minded entities seek to expunge the One Who did from the activities of the state.
Finally, the hostility of some insisting on a strict separation of church and state must be addressed. Some adherents express denigrating, ridiculing opinions regarding those who espouse faith in God. They make claims believers in God are imbeciles or mentally unstable. A dose of reality is needed.
God is an omnipotent, omniscient Individual Who is error-free in His judgment or decision making and perfect in His love for every human being. Given God’s infinite capacity and infallibility and mankind’s finite capacity and fallibility, there is no other way for human beings to relate to God except by faith.
As the Creator God has a perspective regarding the science of global warming. He has a viewpoint regarding an economy that is poor for millions of Americans.
The Creator has clear, uncompromising positions on social issues such as abortion and homosexuality. It would be wise if Americans considered God’s perspective on earthly matters and stand firmly against organizations such as Freedom From Religion Foundation who insist on a strict separation of church and state.
Tim Garland,
Valdosta
