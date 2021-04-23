On behalf of the Kemet Universal family, Sons of Solomon, Electa Chapter and Project Hope for Life, I would like to thank each one of the organizations and individuals who donated, contributed and volunteered to make the April 9, 2021, Front Line Workers Appreciation Day a success.
Your contributions, caring hearts and sacrifices made it possible for us to impact effectively, efficiently and positively the less fortunate of our community.
We would like to make special mention to the following contributors: Stan’s Quality meats, Mr. B’s IGA, Pepsi, Sunset Farm, Thomas B. McIntyre Sr., Angie Crawford, State Farm, Ashley Paulk, Farmers Furniture and Wild Adventures Theme Park.
The journey continues at Crestwood and Lakehaven nursing homes on May 31, Memorial Day.
Once again, we at Kemet Universal cannot emphasize the large impact even small donations can make for those who would otherwise go without.
Hats off to you!
May God keep you safe and successful this year.
The Kemet Universal Family: Brothers Eddie L. Koonce (GM), Johnny Robinson (DGM) and Sister Monica Robinson (WM)
