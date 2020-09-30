I was headed home to Florida on Interstate 75 this past week when I stopped for gasoline at the RaceWay on North St. Augustine Road in Valdosta. It was then that I realized I had left my wallet in the gas station during the previous fill-up. I was terrified.
There I was, many miles from home with no cash, credit cards and no gas. My mind went blank. I looked at the map and tried to remember where I had last stopped for gas but had no idea where or what station it might have been. I was almost in tears.
I went into the RaceWay and exclaimed, “I have a big problem!” That’s when I met Pat Reed, owner of the station. She was very calm and helped me locate the previous gas station through my bank and then called that station for me and explained my situation.
The wallet had been turned in to the office and she made arrangements for them to mail it to me at home. Then she got me on the interstate and headed home again.
If those of you in Valdosta want reasonable gas and want to support this type of human compassion, I hope you will frequent Pat Reed’s Raceway. She cares not only about the business but also cares about her customers. Thanks, Pat!
Rebecca Fritsche, N. Ft. Myers, Fla.
