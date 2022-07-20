In the first six months of 2022, the Lowndes County Animal Shelter received 1,834 dogs, puppies, cats and kittens.
Of that number, 1,177 were strays and owners surrendered 349.
The remaining 92 pets were surrendered by owners who requested they be euthanized. Twenty-six percent, that is, 480 pets, were not reunited with their owner or adopted but were euthanized.
Lowndes County, the most populous county in South Georgia, is working on a blueprint for responsible growth, community well-being and success in all categories. It is time for an equally progressive dog and cat spay/neuter ordinance.
A county-wide spay/neuter mandated ordinance would help to curb the terrible statistics and skyrocketing costs of unwanted animals who end up in shelters or are euthanized.
The Burton Fletcher Foundation for Animals is working on an ordinance for presentation to the Lowndes County Commission.
There is also some good news. Because of the hard work of caring shelter staff, volunteers and area animal rescue organizations coordinating to save as many pets as possible, 615 animals, or 33.5%, were saved by being "pulled" from the shelter.
Owners were reunited with 163 animals and 278 fortunate pets were adopted.
Working together, we can establish Lowndes County as a Georgia leader in spay/neuter policy management. Special thanks to Shelter Director Ms. Linda Patelski for making statistics publicly available.
To view statistics for 2019 through June 2022, visit www.BurtonFletcherFoundation.org, under News/Lowndes County Animal Shelter.
Burton Fletcher is president of the Burton Fletcher Foundation for Animals.
