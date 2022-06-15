As president and director of the Burton Fletcher Foundation for Animals, I would like to thank Ms. Linda Patelski, Lowndes County Animal Shelter director, for releasing shelter statistics from January through May 2022.
Although more critical work must be done to save local homeless animals and reduce euthanasia rates, there is good news also.
The good news is that from January through May 2022, local nonprofit animal rescue organizations removed 544 dogs, puppies, cats and kittens from the shelter, saving them from the risk of euthanasia. During that same time, 197 animals were adopted from the shelter. We are fortunate to have an active animal rescue community in South Georgia.
The tragic news is that from January through May 2022, the shelter euthanized 324 adoptable dogs, puppies, cats and kittens. That total does not include animals euthanized at the request of owners.
Complete monthly shelter statistics for 2019 through May 2022 can be found at www.BurtonFletcherFoundation.org under the News Tab.
There is also extensive information regarding ways to donate, volunteer, adopt, foster and help save homeless animals, including the importance of spaying and neutering. Spaying and neutering are the only way to stop the endless litters of unwanted animals that overcrowd shelters and result in heartbreaking, preventable euthanasia of adoptable dogs and cats.
Nonprofit animal rescue organizations rely on community support and donations to continue to save animals, reduce euthanasia rates and promote education, awareness and the availability of spay and neuter services.
The animal rescue community welcomes caring citizens to volunteer, foster, adopt, re-home, transport, donate or help in any way possible. All financial contributions to nonprofit 501 (c) (3) charities are fully tax-deductible.
The Burton Fletcher Foundation for Animals, Inc. extends heartfelt thanks to all animal rescue organizations for their work to save animals and the community for their invaluable, compassionate support.
Burton Fletcher
President, Burton Fletcher Foundation for Animals, Inc.
