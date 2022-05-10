As president of the Burton Fletcher Foundation for Animals, Inc., I am pleased to provide a couple of key statistics regarding the Lowndes County Animal Shelter. We thank Director Linda Patelski, the director of the Lowndes County Animal Shelter, for providing the statistics that we are sharing.
During the January through April 2022 timeframe, the Lowndes County Animal Shelter took in 1,095 dogs and cats and euthanized 206 animals, in addition to those euthanized at the request of their owners. One-hundred-seventy-seven animals were adopted from the shelter in that timeframe.
As sad as the euthanasia figures are, the good news is that the Animal Rescue community pulled 426 dogs and cats from the shelter during that timeframe, thereby saving many lives from euthanasia caused by negligent pet owners who fail to spay and neuter their animals properly. The high number of animals pulled from the shelter by animal rescue organizations indicates that the Lowndes County Animal Shelter and animal rescue organizations have strong positive relationships.
Please encourage the South Georgia community to do more to spay and neuter animals, so fewer animals are entering the animal shelter. Also, the community needs to support the animal rescue community by fostering, adopting, donating and sponsoring organizations such as the Burton Fletcher Foundation for Animals, Inc. Together, with strong county-rescue relationships, we will continue to save the lives of many innocent animals.
Best wishes, from one animal lover to another!
Burton Fletcher is president of the Burton Fletcher Foundation for Animals.
