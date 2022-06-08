On behalf of the State Bar of Georgia, I would like to express condolences to the family, colleagues and many friends of longtime Valdosta attorney Willis L. “Wyn” Miller III after his passing at the age of 74.
A member of the Georgia Bar since 1973, Mr. Miller began his legal career as a solo practitioner before joining and later becoming a partner in the firm now known as Dover Miller Karras Langdale & Brantley. A leader in his profession, he served as president of the Valdosta Bar Association in 1990-91 and was active in many avenues of community service in Valdosta.
Wyn Miller’s long and exemplary career of service is an inspiration to all Georgia lawyers. We are appreciative of his many generous contributions to the legal system in our state. He will be missed and fondly remembered.
Elizabeth L. Fite
President, State Bar of Georgia
