On behalf of the State Bar of Georgia, I would like to express condolences to the family, colleagues and many friends of retired Southern Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge H. Arthur “Mac” McLane of Valdosta after his passing at the age of 83.
A member of the Georgia Bar since 1963, Judge McLane began his legal career in Valdosta and in 1974 was appointed as a judge for the Lowndes County State Court.
In 1983, he was appointed by Gov. Joe Frank Harris to fill an unexpired term as a superior court judge for the Southern Circuit, covering Brooks, Colquitt, Echols, Lowndes and Thomas counties. He was elected to his first full term the following year, ultimately serving as chief judge until his retirement in 2008 when he assumed senior judge status and provided mediation services for a number of years.
In 2011, Lowndes County named the suite of courtrooms in the new county administration building as the H. Arthur McLane Judicial Complex in his honor. Judge McLane served as president of the Council of Superior Court Judges of Georgia and in numerous positions of community leadership, including president of the Valdosta Rotary Club and chair of the Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce.
Judge Mac McLane’s long and exemplary career of service is an inspiration to all Georgia lawyers and judges. We are appreciative of his many generous contributions to the legal system in our state. He will be missed and fondly remembered.
Elizabeth L. Fite
President, State Bar of Georgia
