In response to the Aug. 25 article about how communities are failing to offer affordable homes: Habitat for Humanity fills this gap.
While we do not receive any government funding for construction, Habitat for Humanity is still able to continue to build homes for hardworking families in need who cannot otherwise qualify for a bank loan. We are the contractor, the bank and the friend to help people through the process of despair to homeownership — transitioning people in our community from merely surviving from day to day Into becoming thriving citizens with a safe place to raise their children and provide for their families.
The more resources we have, the more homes we can build and the more families we can help.
According to The Valdosta Daily Times article, the average rent is $718.18 per month. Yet, Habitat homeowners usually pay around $400 per month for a three-bedroom home that includes taxes, insurance and a termite bond.
We seek to stop generational poverty through affordable homeownership and pride that parents can pass on to their children and grandchildren. The families in Habitat homes are not “given” the homes but are required to help build a home for someone else and to take first time homebuyer education workshops.
What can you do to help? Advocate for local and state funding, donate your time and resources for local affordable housing opportunities and learn how together we can strengthen our community through the longstanding Habitat program.
Molly Ferrier is executive director of Valdosta-Lowndes County Habitat for Humanity.
