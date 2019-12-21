Our recent election of mayor turned out to be shameful for our community. One out of six registered voters took 10 minutes to vote. My wife and I voted in the early voting process, and it took us less than 10 minutes.
Our society has become apathetic, lazy and fat. This is a recipe for failure. When we don’t get our way, win our election, win the game or get that job promotion, we always have an excuse or someone else is to blame.
We have met the enemy and it is us.
We live in the greatest country to have ever existed since the earth was created by Almighty God. But, in reading history, there have been many other great countries throughout time, and they no longer exist. There are many reasons for their failure.
For starters, they became apathetic, lazy and fat. They also lost their morals, principles and failed to seek direction from Almighty God. When a country turns its back on God, when it has a total disregard for its fellow human beings, when it loses its integrity, it is doomed to failure.
Our country has a huge election next year. We will elect a president, a new House of Representatives and a third of the Senate. I wish 100% of the registered voters would vote. That would produce a true outcome of the will of the citizens.
Unfortunately, it will be likely if 50% vote. How sad. How shameful. Millions of men and women have died since 1776 to preserve our republic and protect our freedoms, one of which is the right to vote. Our survival is dependent on the citizens’ involvement in our electoral process.
Please vote in the next election.
Our country can remain the greatest, or it can fail and go the way of the other great empires. Make no mistake. We can fail; and it can happen much quicker than we realize.
Thirty years ago, Venezuela was one of the richest countries in the world. Now they are among the poorest. Socialism, political corruption, lack of citizen involvement and complacency have led the way to total collapse. It can happen here, too.
Already we have a huge segment of our society totally dependent on the federal government. We have many politicians espousing that the federal government is the answer to every problem.
I submit that our federal government is the greatest threat we have as a nation. Congress and the Supreme Court believe they know best how you should live your life, raise your children, earn your living and worship God. I submit they are the most inept, incompetent, fraudulent men and women that we have to overcome.
We must insist on term limits and mandatory age requirements. Otherwise, we will remain shackled by their overbearing taxation, regulations and domination of our lives. Socialism should be eradicated from the face of the earth. It is our evil. It enslaves the people to governmental control.
Our country was founded on freedom; freedom from undue taxation, undue regulation, freedom to worship, freedom to pursue education, freedom to choose one’s own profession and freedom to create and have a family free of undue government interference and suppression.
My, how our country has changed in 243 years. We need to take back control of our government at every level; local, state and federal. We have the power, vote, look in the mirror.
Our country can be saved.
First, we must once again become a predominantly Christian nation. We are not at this time. Our folks need to turn back to God, accept Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior. Millions of our citizens believe it is fine to abort a child any time between conception and birth. You cannot believe this and claim to be a Christian.
Second, we must vote out the incompetent, do-nothings that are presently holding elected offices. We must reduce the size of government at every level. We must fight and crush the movement afoot that would create a socialistic presence in our country.
Third, we must return our education process to the basics. Our children know how to text and use a computer, but they cannot think with their brains. Our students have fallen far behind many other countries in math and science abilities. We cannot continue to fall behind. Get back to basics. Children are graduating from high school and cannot read or write.
Fourth, we need to ignite our work ethic. We have gotten lazy as a society. People constantly look for ways to get out of working hard and finishing their assigned tasks.
Finally, every person needs to take responsibility for how his or her life evolves. Each person should go to school at least through high school. Go on to a trade school or college. When you finish your education, if you will work as hard as you can, you will be successful. No doubt, you will succeed. It is not complicated. It is a life process that requires personal responsibility.
There is every opportunity in the world for every citizen of our country to be successful. Do you want to succeed? That is the question.
Finally, in closing, as a society, we need to quit blaming each other; other races, the schools, the employer, climate change or any other reason we can think of to explain our failure. Own it. Accept responsibility for not doing what you should have done in order to be successful.
Quit talking about what happened 200, 300 or 400 years ago. Let’s deal with today and hope for a better tomorrow. Let’s come together as people with the intention of keeping this country safe, powerful, economically sound, financially sound and providing our families with a great environment in which to live.
When we pray for forgiveness and seek God’s face, He will hear our prayers and heal our land. Remember, one day every knee will bow, and every tongue shall confess that Jesus is Lord. My hope is that our community will set an example of how to get along, work together, play together and strive together to create the very best city and country in the state.
God bless, and Merry Christmas!
Gene Felts,
Valdosta
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.