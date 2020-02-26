This letter is in response to the recent one titled “Republican corruption protecting criminal president.”
First, the word “allege” means a claim or assertion of illegal activity, typically without any proof or evidence. Given that definition, anyone could allege anything about anyone without a shred of proof or evidence. Basically, it would be gossip of a serious nature without facts to back it up.
The Democrats’ “evidence” consisted of second-, third- and fourth-hand hearsay. The only two witnesses who had first-hand knowledge of anything have been totally discredited. What an ironclad case.
The two articles of impeachment did not allege any high crimes or misdemeanors, even by Democrats’ standards. There were no crimes committed, unless you count the abuse of power by Adam Schiff conducting a trial with a one-sided presentation.
Quid pro quo has been used by every sitting President since George Washington. It is imperative that the President have the ability to deal with foreign leaders, many of whom are totally corrupt.
The example of then-Vice President Joe Biden using taxpayer funds to keep his son from being investigated was the finest example of corruption but the congressional investigation was done.
The current Congress has a national approval rating of 17%. Does anyone think they can be trusted to do anything without bias, corruption and total political motivation? They have proven without any doubt to be the most inept, incompetent and corrupt body of political figures.
The reason they hate President Trump is because he has failed to play their game by their rules. He has crashed the party, and they don’t like it. Their party should have been crashed 100 years ago.
As for the comments about Scottie Orenstein, he is a citizen before he is a county commissioner. He has every right to speak his mind and state his opinion.
It is inconceivable how juvenile our country has become. If someone doesn’t like what you say, they want to sue, impeach or deny you freedom of speech. Grow up. If you don’t like Scottie Orenstein, beat him in the next election. But in the meantime, give him the same consideration and rights that you would expect given to you.
As for voting in Lowndes County, the process could not be easier. There is no waiting in line unless someone waits until the last two hours of Election Day. With three or four weeks of early voting, no one could possibly be denied a convenient time to vote.
The last election for mayor resulted in a 16% turnout. Even in a presidential election, with congressional seats at stake, it is unlikely for us to see more than 50% of registered voters turn out to cast a ballot.
Our country is filled with whiners, babies and those who make excuses because they don’t get their way all the time. For God’s sake, grow up! May God bless America, and may we become worthy of His blessings.
Gene Felts,
Valdosta
