Valdosta, GA (31601)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 64F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 37F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.