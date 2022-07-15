Here are six reasons why we should not blame Adam for his transgression and our current condition.
1. God is all-knowing. He does not have a plan B that He must use when man changes the plan. Man does not have that kind of power. Genesis 17:1. “I am the Almighty God.”
2. The plan from before the foundation of the world was to have a Savior. 1 Peter 1:19-20. “But with the precious blood of Christ, is a lamb without blemish, who verily was foreordained before the foundation of the world.”
3. If we were supposed to be in the Garden of Eden, God would have put us there. He only chose Adam and Eve.
4. The plan for us to be on earth was through earthly parents. Adam and Eve only had children after they left the garden. Genesis 3:24 Genesis 4:1
5. Life in the Garden was not a mortal state. Genesis 3:22 “And the Lord God said, behold the man is become as one of us, to know good and evil: and now, lest he put forth his hand, and take also the tree of life and eat, and live forever." Previously they were allowed to eat from the tree of life because they were in an immortal state. No birth and no death.
6. Life on earth gives each one of us a body and an opportunity to believe in our Savior Jesus Christ and be tested in that belief. Acts 14:22 “we must through much tribulation enter into the kingdom of God.” 1 For. 3:13 “…. the fire shall try every man’s work of what sort it is.”
Margaret Fagre is a resident of Valdosta and member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.