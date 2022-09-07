I appreciate the City of Valdosta residential sanitation department. They come every week and beside the household trash, they pick up leaves, branches and all manner of yard debris.
I know their schedule but I was not ready Thursday morning. I wanted to add more to the pile, really make it worthwhile for their stop with the big truck with the huge clamp. I had slept late and then by the time I got my work clothes on it had started to rain.
Rain over, no truck yet, so I still had a chance to add to the pile. I kept hearing loud noises like a big truck and my feeling of anxiety and urgency increased.
Will this be what it will be like at the Second Coming of our Lord Jesus Christ?
Will there be time to repent of my sins? I know that in Ephesians 5:5 says, “For of this you can be sure: No immoral, impure or greedy person — such a person is an idolater — has any inheritance in the kingdom of Christ and of God.”
It will be a great day if I have fully repented and a dreadful day of the Lord.: If I have repented. Malachi 4:5
I did not enjoy those feelings of anxiety and urgency. I will start sooner on the yard work next time.
Even more important than yard work is my spiritual welfare, I need to take the advice of Peter in Acts 2:38 “Then Peter said unto them, repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost.”
If I do not quench the spirit, 1 Thessalonians 5:19 I will be able to endure to the end and be saved. Matthew 10:22. The Holy Spirit will cleanse and sanctify me and make me clean and there will be no reason for anxiety and urgency, and I can enjoy the “great and dreadful day” of the Lord.
Margaret Fagre is a resident of Valdosta and member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
