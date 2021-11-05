My son and his wife had a new baby, so I traveled from Atlanta to Salt Lake City to help them and meet the new grandson. After a wonderful visit, it was time to return home.
My flight on the first leg of the journey did not leave on time from Salt Lake City. I became very concerned because I only had a one-hour layover in Denver to connect with a plane heading home to Atlanta and that hour was consumed with the delay.
My solution to stop worry is to gather more information about the problem. I turned to the flight attendant to ask what gate I would need to run to when we reached Denver. I really believe that asking for help is the answer to many problems in life.
The scripture found in Matthew 7:7 explains this principle, “Ask, and it shall be given you: seek and ye shall find; knock and it shall be opened unto you.” KJV
When I asked my question to the flight attendant, my problem was solved. She said “this plane is continuing to Atlanta. Deplane when we get to Denver and then board again.”
The problem was solved because I asked for help. I do not always receive help so quickly but I do know when I ask the Lord for help, help will be given.
Margaret Fagre is a resident of Valdosta.
