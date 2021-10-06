When my son takes his daughter to school, there is always a traffic jam with long lines. He decided to find a better route to get to the school.
He thought if he just tried hard enough he would find another way. Hard as he tried different routes and streets, he found no improvement.
Our spiritual life can be like this also.
We all think we know the best way to live our lives. We spend a lot of time trying to find our own path to be happy in this life. We can save a lot of time and frustration by believing that the best route has already been marked out by our Saviour, Jesus Christ, there is only one route to take and that is the straight and narrow path.
“Enter ye in at the Strait gate and narrow is the way which leadeth unto life and few there be that find it." (Matthew 7:13-14 KJV)
If we would just take the path we know to be right, we will have the best direction instead of trying to find alternate routes to happiness.
Margaret Fagre is a resident of Valdosta.
