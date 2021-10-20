When we moved to Denham Springs, Louisiana, we bought a house that had a creek at the back of the property. I am from Southern California and could not picture the creek full of water.
My husband knew better and put his engineering background to work. He noted the width of the creek and the depth, he looked to the south and saw a bridge that went over the road and again, noted the width and depth.
The water flowed easily, and the creek was so pleasant and welcoming.
This Is how Satan deceives us, by making everything on the surface look so good.
We did not bother to look further downstream, why should we? We found out why the day after we closed on the house and water came up to the back door. Further down stream the creek narrowed and could not handle a heavy storm in a small amount of time.
The broad stream had turned into a small creek of destruction.
“Enter through the narrow gate. For wide is the gate and broad is the road that leads to destruction, and many enter through it." Matthew 7:13 NIV
Margaret Fagre is a resident of Valdosta.
