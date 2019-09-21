I was in the Inner Perimeter Road Publix on Sept. 10. I was not paying much attention to the person in front of me, noting only that he had finished paying.
When I got my card ready to pay for my purchases, the checkout clerk told me the man in front of me had paid for my groceries. I turned to thank him but he was already gone.
To the man who paid for my groceries, thank you. Your unexpected kindness is appreciated.
Jane Elza,
Valdosta
