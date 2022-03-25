The Valdosta Fire Department recently conducted a fire safety course for the residents of Sweetbriar Condos.
Sherina Ferrell, fire safety educator, and Battalion Chief James Clinkscales did a wonderful job providing important information on the most common causes of house fires, how to prevent them and how to manage them if necessary.
The most exciting, and one of the most surprising, aspects of the training was the hands-on practice with fire extinguishers, as the volume of the extinguishing agent is quite high – something which should ideally be experienced before a real-life need.
Hand-outs were provided and all questions answered.
There was no charge for this priceless training.
Kudos to our Fire Department and particularly to Ms. Ferrell and Battalion Chief Clinkscales for helping to keep Valdostans safe.
Vickie Elliott, Valdosta,
Sweetbriar HOA president
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.