What an awesome group of professionals at the South Georgia Medical Center COVID-19 drive-through vaccine site.
We visited on Monday during the rain for second vaccine doses for my 92-year-old father-in-law, mother-in-law, my wife and myself. Despite the rain, the friendly staff was cheerful and glad to see us.
They got us through the paperwork, injected our second dose and sent us on to the waiting area. There, we got instructions on what to expect in the way of side effects should any occur and what to do if we needed help to cope.
Our entire visit lasted just over 35 minutes. What a great community service from SGMC.
Thanks to the staff who worked in the rain to make it possible. We are blessed to have this facility in our community. And the day after, no side effects. Only the typical arm soreness similar to getting a flu shot.
If you have not done so, sign up for the vaccine. It's simple and painless.
Ken Eldridge, Valdosta
