This week, Amnesty International declared that the State of Israel is an "apartheid state" as a result of a four-year investigation. In a press conference, they presented its findings, claiming that Israel has no right to exist in its present form. Amnesty International claims to work on behalf of human rights, yet misrepresents the principle upon which it was founded.
No other nation was singled out for such abuse, scrutiny, attacks and false information as the State of Israel. Yes, this Nation was founded in 1948, in the land which was and is the homeland since Joshua, in a territory smaller than any Arab state, and is the only democracy in the Middle East. Human rights are a cornerstone to both Jews and Arabs and all minorities.
This report which is baseless and purely anti-Israel is a cover for Amnesty International anti-semitic stand and policy.
In recent years, anti-semitism is on the rise. Many reports throughout Europe and in the U.S. point out acts of violence toward institutions and individuals, and it must stop.
All of us must take a stand against this hatred, so that we can share in liberty, justice and religious freedom
Rabbi Moshe Elbaz of Temple Israel, Valdosta
