If and when President Trump wins re-election in November, it will be about the issues like in 2016, not what George Will claims in his article Jan. 29, in the Valdosta Daily Times.
People get pertinent information from President Trump on the issues about every day and in his rallies.
Information would also be good from the deposition of the IG about the whistleblower which is being kept secret. Democrats have already had 17 witnesses the Republicans, none, and have claimed they have overwhelming evidence without explaining how so. Bolton interviewed by Radio Free Europe, Aug. 2019, has said on video about the same as President Trump that the call was appropriate warm and cordial.
There is also good pertinent information information on Fox News daily on the issues.
Supposition won’t win the election. Democrat presidential candidates on the issues are not like Woodrow Wilson or Theodore Roosevelt; they are more like communists leaders on the issues.
The constitution is clear that the President is in charge of foreign policy not career diplomats. Military aid was given to the Ukraine in plenty of time under the law.
The President’s record is good on national security destroying the ISIS caliphate, two or more top terrorists, keeping peace with a strong national defense, strong military. Weapons aid was given in plenty of time for the Ukraine military under the law.
The president’s record is great on the economy. More people are employed than ever. Average unemployment is lower than ever. People’s 501K’s have about doubled. If Democrats spending proposals were adopted, the economy would be ruined.
George Will is doing like in 2016 being against Trump and not for the Democrat, anybody but Trump, never Trumper.
Republicans running on the issues should win.
Stanley J. Way,
Valdosta
