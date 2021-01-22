Friday afternoon, my wife, Donna and I were vaccinated at South Georgia Medical Center for COVID-19.
We wish to express our gratitude to the SGMC staff for their efficiency, professionalism and kindness.
During this event, Donna and I truly appreciated how much our first responders sacrificed to ensure the safety of our community.
God bless them and thanks for all they have done and continue to do for our safety and welfare.
Tim Davis, Lake Park
