On behalf of the Young Lawyers Division of the State Bar of Georgia, I would like to congratulate the attorneys and staff of Coleman Talley LLP in Valdosta for earning the top award among medium-sized law firms in the Ninth Annual Georgia Legal Food Frenzy competition.
We also congratulate the Tifton Bar Association, which won the regional award for organizations supporting the Second Harvest Food Bank.
The collective efforts of these South Georgia attorneys and their staffs contributed to the record-breaking total of 3.3 million meals provided by the legal community across the state.
A total of 222 legal organizations, representing more than 17,000 members, participated in this year’s Legal Food Frenzy.
Along with Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, the Georgia YLD is honored to co-sponsor this project to assist the Georgia Food Bank Association and its regional food banks. We have now raised the equivalent of 12.2 million meals in eight years.
Thanks again to each attorney and legal professional who joined us for this important cause.
We are proud to help lead an effort that has such a significant impact on communities across Georgia.
Will Davis is 2019-20 president
Young Lawyers Division, State Bar of Georgia
