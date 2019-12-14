As we saw in the recent mayoral election being a registered voter means nothing if you do not vote. As an African American, I must say I was stirred up with the possibility; having an elected African American mayor for the first time was something that made me quite giddy.
Somewhere in the back of my mind loomed the possibility of that dream remaining just that, a dream. Black people, what happened?
I am well aware of what happened because I have seen this happen in many variations. Splitting the vote, voter suppression and the trusty one that never fails – complacency. The one that is the most troublesome is the most fixable one of all. Going to the polls and voting.
I am a frequent writer to the editor of The Valdosta Daily Times. I don't hesitate to say what is on the mind of black folks with whom I interact. Frequently after reading letters I have written, they say what a great letter it was expressing almost what they are feeling as well. I have lived in this town for most of my adult life and I have watched it basically remain unchanged expect for the amount of churches, liquor stores and restaurants that are on every other street. Oh I forgot about the Dollar Stores on the streets in between. We deserve better.
The jobs remain minimum wage, the promised better higher wage jobs and public transportation are still non-existent. The university educates the youth from all over, but when our young folks complete their education, they head for Atlanta, or other cities where a living wage is paid. I view this election as a missed opportunity, a dropped pass for all of you football fanatics.
There is not just disappointment about not having a mayor of color but grave disappointment of the actual voter participation. Every Friday night the football stadiums are filled to capacity but the registered voter turnout was dismal, a mere fraction of what it should have been.
I can't help but think that this may be a reflection of the disgust and despair felt across this country because of the current catastrophic mess in Washington. The fact is local elections are just as important as the state and federal ones. In fact the local government is what controls our day-to-day living. This is probably why we are so slow in our advancement in our community development across the "tracks."
Looking at the state of the predominantly black communities, I am sad to say that this will not be getting any better any time soon. The past has shown us that folks that don't look like us are not prone to share in prioritizing the issues that are our issues specifically. Only time will tell what this mayor has in store for the marginalized groups in Valdosta. All we can do is wait and see what our civic complacency will cost us this time.
Cynthia Crawford, Valdosta
