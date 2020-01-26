I just watched President Trump explain to world business and political leaders in Davos how he was able to turn around the U.S. economy and increase employment by the millions, increase wages, increase manufacturing, energy production and fire up the economy.
It was not complicated: cut taxes and cut government regulations – in short let workers and businesses keep more of what they earn.
Gov. Greg Abbot of Texas explained how the same principles applied in Texas have resulted in Texas being the fastest growing state economy in the U.S.
They understand what most government officials rarely understand, economic prosperity is increased by cutting taxes and regulation making it more profitable and productive to do business there. The most common political model is to “Tax and Spend” to expand government and regulation to supposedly help the people.
Even though our local politicians see these principles proven, they still support and exercise the “Tax and Spend” model. They don’t trust us to spend our own money.
The “Tax and Spend” model is evident in our four SPLOST taxes, all encouraged and supported by our leaders, plus endless regulations for our “protection.”
The recent 10-year regional Transportation SPLOST tax was supported by our city and county leadership but was voted down by the citizens. The other 16 counties voted us a tax, a clear example of “taxation without representation” and exhibited the socialistic model of “from each according to their ability to each according to their need.”
For 10 years, we will be sending monthly contributions to other counties. Forrest Gump described this as “stupid is as stupid does.”
It takes a self-confident educated leader to ignore the peer pressure and the “Tax and Spend” opportunities to be Santa Claus as proposed by the chamber of commerce and other progressives.
Saying no to taxes and regulations is just too difficult with all the "Tax and Spend" opportunities being promoted.
Nolen Cox, Valdosta
