What if our elected officials were to use Rotary's four-way test in every decision they were faced with making. I have a feeling, in fact, I know things would be much different.
Imagine if they were to ask themselves "Is it the truth"?
Wow, that would certainly change things.
Is it fair to all concerned? – we're just imagining here. Will it build goodwill and better friendships, friendships across the aisle?
Well, I'm sure they didn't always hate each other.
And will it be beneficial to all concerned?
Maybe it's just wishful thinking, or maybe if more elected officials were Rotarians at least they would be exposed to the Rotary Club values.
There is always "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you."
Wouldn't it be a breath of fresh air if they were to start treating one another with kindness, compassion and even love the way God wants us to treat one another? Imagine what the results would be? What an example they could set.
Maybe a bill or executive order stating if you can't speak without saying something negative or nasty about someone else then you can't speak at all. It might be really quiet up there for a few days.
Tim Coombs, Hahira
