According to 2 Chronicles 7:14, “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land” (KJV).
We, the Concerned Clergy of Valdosta, Inc., take this moment to express our deepest condolences to the families of the victims of the recent shootings at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, New York. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families for the loss of their loved ones, whose lives were shortened in these senseless acts of violence over the last three weeks.
We are calling on our governmental leaders on the local, state and federal levels to stop acquiescing and begin to enact change. We find it appalling that the perpetrators of these heinous acts could purchase assault weapons and other devices so easily through a gun control system that has failed so miserably throughout the years.
It is time for those who sit in leadership positions and have the authority to propose and enact laws to take a stand by passing reform gun legislation. Adopting gun control laws will not only limit but will deny access to all weapons to those identified as risks to the public and themselves.
Stop allowing the National Rifle Association to guide your decision-making. We also demand that you require comprehensive background checks, with more extended waiting periods for those deemed questionable, who have been “Red Flagged,” and raise the age limit on said purchases to protect all and not just a select few.
First, we want to encourage our faith community and leaders to join us on the first Sunday in June during our worship experiences to call the names of all of the victims of these atrocious acts during our time of prayer.
Secondly, we encourage you to reach out to our governmental leaders and demand that change takes place.
Third and finally, we call on everyone who can and will join together as a sign of unity in the community for an afternoon of praise and prayer Vigil. The date, time and place will be announced soon.
Names of the Victims
Robb Elementary School
Maite Rodriguez
Maranda Gail Mathis
Alexandria "Lexi" Aniyah
Makenna Lee Elrod
Tess Mata
Alithia Ramirez
Layla Salazar
Uziyah Garcia
Jacklyn Cazares
Jayce Luevanos
Jailah Nicole Silguero
Eva Mireles (Teacher)
Irma Garcia (Teacher)
Amerie Jo Garza (Medical Asst.)
Eliahna Garcia
Xavier Javier Lopez
Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez
Rogelio Torres
Eliahana Cruz Torres
Neveah Bravo
Jose Flores
Alithia Ramirez
Tops Friendly Market
Aaron Salter Jr., 55
Ruth Whitfield, 86
Katherine “Kat” Massey, 72
Heyward “Tenny”Patterson, 67
Pearly Young, 77
Roberta Drury, 32
Celestine Chaney, 65
Marcus D. Morrison, 52
Geraldine Talley, 62
Andre MacNeil, 53
“In a flash, in the twinkling of an eye, at the last trumpet. For the trumpet will sound, the dead will be raised imperishable, and we will be changed” (1 Corinthians 15:52).
Humbly and respectfully submitted by The Concerned Clergy of Valdosta, GA., Inc.:
Bruce L. Francis, MDiv., president
Pastor Bernard Robinson, vice president
Dr. Elsie Napier, vice president
Bishop Henry R. Williams, D.D., Ph.D., parliamentarian
Rev. Dr. Berlinda Hart Love, secretary
Rev. Dr. Reggie Benjamin, treasurer
Rev. James “P” Robinson, chaplain
Rev. Dr. Ronnie Mathis, advisor
Rev. Billy Graham McFadden, advisor
