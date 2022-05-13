The last Monday in May is set aside each year to honor those that gave the ultimate sacrifice to our nation while serving in the United States military.
Many people will visit cemeteries and hold memorials on this day to honor and mourn those who died.
The American Veterans J.C. Williams Post 607 located at 728 E. Hill Ave., Valdosta, Georgia, would be honored for you to join us at our Memorial Day program on Monday, May 30, 2022.
Each year, the veterans at our post honor not only our comrades that perished in battle but those that are missing in action and those that were taken prisoners of war.
Our program starts at 3 p.m. and your presence will be a salute to those that served. The keynote speaker for our program will be Senior Master Sgt. Samaki K. Tonge, USAF superintendent, Operations (S3) 84th Base Defense Squadron.
Victor Colston, commander
