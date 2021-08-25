Recently, The Valdosta Daily Times published an article about my former police department titled “Valdosta Police Earn Accreditation.”
Although I am proud the department achieved reaccreditation, I am not happy with how the department is currently being operated. I am also very disappointed with the transparency or lack thereof the department has demonstrated the last three years. Examples below make me sad and angry.
In 2020, a video surfaced where an officer of the department body-slammed an African American man for no reason. As a result, the city just recently settled the incident by paying $350,000 of taxpayer money and agreeing to develop a civilian use of force board.
This incident appeared to be covered up and only surfaced because a local attorney initiated a lawsuit against the department/city and released it to the media.
Another article was published in April of this year (2021) where again the department had an allegation of excessive force which is now being investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigations.
After reading these articles and being contacted by elected officials and several members of the public, I advised them that I had established a Police Advisory Board and quarterly community meetings to discuss use of force cases and to seek input from the community.
These publicly published board and quarterly meetings helped ensure transparency and avoided incidents as referenced above. The board and meetings stopped when I retired (as Valdosta police chief) in September of 2018.
Additionally, members of the city council recently told the local media that the board and meetings were suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic; however, that fact is not accurate. The pandemic struck the U.S. (and Valdosta) in March of 2020, 19 months after I retired.
When I confronted a local politician about the fact, it was agreed the statements made by some local elected officials were not exactly accurate.
As for the attached article regarding Valdosta police receiving reaccreditation, from my experience as a chief of an accredited agency, the article is true but certainly not accurate. The Valdosta police have been internationally accredited since 1999 but in 2005, 2008 and 2011, the department was accredited as a “Flagship Agency.”
That status was changed in 2012 to “Accreditation with Excellence” which means you cannot have any compliance issues with any standards and now, you must track and submit reports to CALEA regarding traffic stop demographics and how often you actually point (don’t shoot) a firearm at a member of the public.
I was contacted by the department last year for advice and I advised them they must track these two areas and they certainly have the ability to do so, if they want to continue the high standards of the past.
To be clear, I am not privy to why they did not obtain the additional distinction but I can tell you from what I am seeing and hearing, those facts do not help.
In the meantime, I continue to receive phone calls from citizens and officers who say morale is at a record low and vacancies are approaching 40 in a department of only 150.
Further, I was just told other law enforcement agencies joke that my old department is now a training program for them because officers are trained there and quit to come to their agencies.
So I write this article because again I am saddened and angry that 17 years of my life and another 17 years of my predecessor’s (chief of police) life making that department a transparent, trusted and top department appears to be in vain.
Yes, Valdosta Police is no longer transparent.
Brian K. Childress
retired chief of police, Valdosta, and a member of The Valdosta Daily Times editorial board
Fight COVID-19 with facts
I wish to thank The Valdosta Daily Times and its editor for urging writers to come out of hibernation and contribute their thoughts to the Valdosta/Lowndes County community. We are each other’s keeper and I am soliciting all to express his/her views on current events so that we can get a better handle on things surrounding COVID-19.
This, I believe can be accomplished by vaccinating, wearing masks and practicing social distancing. Once this letter is absorbed, my intention is to have provided a parallel to support the aforementioned narrative.
Rules and regulations have always been imposed by governmental officials and others in the professional arena. They are designed to protect and ensure our well-being.
Therefore, pressing for vaccination and masks to combat COVID-19 and its variants is no surprise or exception. But, as with most rules and regs, some will comply while others defy. Refusing to adhere to the protocol surrounding the pandemic jeopardizes oneself as well as the lives of others.
I can recall as far back as grade school when all students and children at home were given chicken pox, measles, mumps and polio vaccines. Whether there was a mandate to vaccinate, I don’t know. Were our constitutional rights infringed upon? I have no idea.
What I do know is that I personally felt that our health was the primary reason for the vaccines to be administered. Being defiant and stubborn would not have hindered the viruses from doing what they do. They will wreak havoc on one’s body regardless of political affiliation, age, social status, racial identity or gender.
I’m being somewhat redundant but COVID-19 and its variants will “do what it will do.” And it is downright idiotic to downplay this pandemic, especially in view of all the lives that have been lost since the inception of COVID-19.
Attitudes toward the virus, by many people, personify an unfortunate parallel to the words of a song labeled “It takes a fool to learn that love don’t love nobody” to make it more clear, the virus don’t love nobody; it will attack “everybody!” So, as Mr. T. says, “don’t be a fool, fool!”
Valdosta and Lowndes County must move beyond the 28% of reported vaccination rate and wear masks as a side dish until the medical experts and professionals decree it’s OK to go back to normal.
We must be vigilant doing what we need to do to get normalcy. We can’t let COVID-19 defeat us! We are “Winnersville!”
And while we can’t mutate, we can vaccinate.
And vaccinate we must, we must.
The “grim reaper” will hate you for it!
Joseph J. Hayes Sr.
Valdosta
