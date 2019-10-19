I have reviewed what information is out there on this officer-involved shooting and feel the Fort Worth police chief acted properly.
As a chief of police, I would have followed accreditation and policy standards, placed the officer on administrative leave with pay pending my review, and eventually fired the officer. I think because of the use of a body camera, the decision by the chief made it easier (and it has for me in the past) to move more quickly versus waiting on an internal and criminal investigation.
Based on what information is out there from media outlets and from the released body camera footage, deadly force was clearly not authorized in this case.
As I referenced in the Colorado Springs police shooting which is clearly much different than this police shooting, law enforcement and the courts must utilize the two landmark cases listed below in deciding if a deadly force incident by police and anyone else was or was not justified.
Based on the totality of circumstances, it appears with the information available, this shooting was not justified and I would expect some type of prosecutor indictment in the near future.
– Use of force by the police and every citizen must be analyzed based on two landmark Supreme Court rulings:
1. Tennessee v. Garner, 471 U.S. 1 (1985): The Fourth Amendment prohibits the use of deadly force unless it is necessary to prevent the escape of a fleeing felon and the officer has probable cause to believe that the suspect poses a significant threat of violence to the officer or the community.
2. Graham v. Connor, 490 U.S. 386 (1989): The Court held that claims of excessive force used by government officials are properly analyzed under the Fourth Amendment’s “objective reasonableness” standard. This is where the phrase “totality of circumstances” originated.
Brian K. Childress is the former Valdosta police chief.
